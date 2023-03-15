Rivers women storm INEC office in protest

Some women have taken to the streets of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital to protest against what they perceive as a deliberate ploy by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to rig Saturday’s governorship and State House of Assembly election in favour of Governor Nyesom Wike’s candidates

The women, who marched through major streets before heading to the commission’s state office demanded that INEC should not succumb to Wike’s intimidation

The protesters who were clutched with placards had inscriptions like “INEC, Rivers State is not for Sale; INEC, We are watching you, Mahmood Yakubu, Resist Wike’s blackmail against you”.

As they marched towards the office of the commission, the protesters were heard chanting “INEC, we no go gree, we no go gree’

Some of those who spoke to NewsDay said that it had become clear that the commission was to rig the governorship and State House of Assembly elections in favour of Wike’s candidate.

The women accused the governor of conniving with security agencies and INEC officials to change results of the February 25 presidential election to suit Wike’s.

desire in clear contravention of the electoral process and true outcome of the elections.