Rivers State University students protest ‘No School Fees, No Examination’ directive

Students of the Rivers State University (RSU), on Tuesday staged a peaceful protest against the institution’s directive preventing students who had not paid their school fees from sitting for the ongoing first semester examination.

The students took to the streets,for hours before returning to the main gate of the institution to continue the protest.

The examination started on Monday and students who were unable to pay their school fees were asked to leave the examination halls.

No fewer than 8,000 Final year students were affected.

Carrying placards, the students called on the state government to prevail on the school authorities to reverse the draconian policy.

One of the protesting students who spoke with our correspondent said, “My father is pensioner and the Rivers State Government failed to pay his gratuity and pension arrears. I wonder why a State University under the watch of a Governor (Nyesom Wike) who doles out money to outsiders, would send indigent students of the state out of examination halls merely because they can’t afford school fees.

“The governor is holding our money in trust for us and should support the students. My father has promised to sell his only plot of land in the village to pay the fees during my clearance.”