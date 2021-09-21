Rivers Prophetess dies two days after she was sentenced to life imprisonment

A prophetess, Edna Worleru, who was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment last week Thursday by a high court in Rivers State, is dead.

She died while serving the jail term handed to her by Justice Adolphus Enebeli.

The deceased, a prophetess with a church in Rumuche community in Emohua Local Government Area of the state was sentenced to life imprisonment for preparing a “poisonous” substance in the name of love portion for one Onyema Bright to administer on her man-friend, late Isreal Georgewill who was also a prophet in another church in the community.

The state prosecution council, Chidi Ekeh who confirmed the death of the prophetess on Monday, said she died last week Saturday after a brief illness.

The lawyer, however, noted that the corpse of the deceased still remained the property of the Federal Government and may not be released to the family.

He explained that “She was convicted on Thursday and by Friday she fell ill, they took her to the hospital, she didn’t return from the hospital.

“The people are trying to see whether they can take the corpse from prison to go and bury, but unfortunately that’s going to be an uphill task because she remains the property of the Federal Government. She hasn’t been discharged, she will still serve her prison term even in death.”