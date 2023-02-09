Rivers joins S/Court case against Naira exchange deadline

The Rivers State government has said it will join the case at the Supreme Court to prevent the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from implementing of the naira swap deadline..

Governor Nyesom Wike stated this on Wednesday in Abua Central, as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State launched the Abua/Odual LGA campaign.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court gave an interim injunction ordering CBN not to end the use of the old naira notes on February 10.

The suit was filed by the governments of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states.

Wike described the intervention of the apex court as timely, noting that some elements were bent on derailing the ongoing democratic process.

He reiterated that the survival of the country’s democracy rested to a large extent on critical agencies of government that expected to live up to their statutory obligations.