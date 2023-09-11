Rivers DPO: Police arrest 6 suspects

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested six people from Odiemudie in Akoh Kingdom, Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state over the killing of the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, of Ahoada Police Division, Mr. Bako Angbashim.

Cultists terrorising Akoh kingdom and its environs had on Friday killed and decapitated the body of Bako, a Superintendent of Police, causing serious security breach in the area.

Following the development, Governor Siminalaye Fubara, who expressed worries over the killing, had placed N100 million bounty on the prime suspect fingered in the murder, Gift Okpara Okpolowu, popularly called 2baba.

The state’s Police Commissioner, Nwonyi Emeka, had Saturday, moved into the area with heavy security mobilisation in search of the killer cultists and restoration of peace and normalcy to the troubled area.

However, Governor Fubara, who was enraged by the development, yesterday, convened an emergency security council meeting at Government House, Port Harcourt, with heads of all security agencies in the state to review the situation.

The meeting was attended by, Brig. Gen. E. Effiong, 6 Division Garrison Commander, Nigerian Army; Group Captain A. Idris, Commander 115, Special Operation Group; Commodore D.O.C. Igbo, Commander NNS, Pathfinder; CP Emeka, Rivers State Commissioner of Police; Director, Department of State Services, Rivers State Command and Commandant Basil Igwebueze, NSCDC Commandant, Rivers State Command and others, according to a statement by the governor’s Special Assistant on Media, Boniface Onyedi.

This came as Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase, condemned the murder and beheading of the DPO of Ahoada in Rivers State, SP Bako Angbashim, who was ambushed with his men while trying to contain the bloody attack by a deadly gang of cultists in the Odumude area of Ahoada East.

Fubara in the meeting tasked the security agencies to get the prime suspect (Gift Okpara Okpolowu) at all cost as a clear statement that the state was not a safe haven for criminals.

The governor, who described the incident as unfortunate and barbaric, sympathised with the Police and the family of the slain officer and vowed to make the state unsafe for criminal activities, expressing confidence in the security agencies to apprehend the culprits.

He said: “It is really unfortunate that in our state where we are doing everything to reduce crime rate, a group of miscreants portrays the state as being unsafe. We honestly feel very sad over this incident. As a government, we will not rest until whoever is responsible for this act is brought to book.