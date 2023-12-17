Rivers crisis: Wike defies threats, lands in Port Harcourt [VIDEO]

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike landed in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital on Saturday.

Wike entered the city despite warnings and threats from some loyalists of Governor Siminalayi Fubara not to step into the state.

Honourable Boma Goodhead, a member of the House of Representatives, representing Akuku/Asari Toru Federal Constituency and other protesters had dared Wike to step into Rivers State again.

They vowed never to fold their hands and watch the former Governor pocket Rivers State.

“We are here to tell Ahmed Bola Tinubu to call Wike to order because the next time he comes into Rivers State to disturb the peace of the state we’ll not fold our hands and watch.

“Wike should come to Rivers State and we’ll show him what it means to hold Rivers State. We dare you, come back to Rivers State again if you’re a man,” Goodhead had warned.

However, Wike landed in Rivers State in company of Senator Barry Mpigi, Senator Allwell Onyesoh, Minister of State, Petroleum, Heineken Lokpobiri, Rivers Assembly members and some local government area chairmen.