Rivers Crisis: Protest rocks Port Harcourt over Tinubu’s intervention

Scores of people on Friday stormed the Government House, Port Harcourt, and Rivers State, protesting against the presidential intervention in the political crisis rocking the state.

The protest was also in solidarity with the state governor, Siminilayi Fubara.

The protesters include students, youths, civil society organisations, labor unions, and members of the Hausa community in the state.

They occupied the Government House, along Azikiwe Road, Port Harcourt, as early as 7 am.

As of the time of filing this report, the protesters were still gathering, as some erected canopies at the Government House entrance.