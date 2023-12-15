Saturday, December 16, 2023
Rivers crisis: Oil installations no longer safe – Ijaw nation issues strong warning to Tinubu over Wike

The President of the Ijaw National Congress, Prof Benjamin Okaba, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to call the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike to order.

This is following the hightened tension in Rivers State as a result of the political battle between Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The political crisis rocking Rivers State took a new turn this week with the demolition of the state House of Assembly Complex and defection of 27 members of the assembly loyal to Wike, to the All Progressives Congress.

This is despite the attempt by President Bola Tinubu to broker peace between Wike and his godson, who are now at daggers-drawn.

“A slap on Sim is a slap on the entire Ijaw Nation,” Okaba warned during a solidarity walk in Rivers State.

“If things continue in this way, we can’t no longer guarantee the safety of oil installations in Ijaw land,” he said.

 

