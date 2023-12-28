Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court in Abuja has extended the interim order restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (NEC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from taking any action against the 26 Rivers State House of Assembly members who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Okorowo extended the order following an application by counsel for the lawmakers, Steve Adehi.

He held that based on Order 26, Rule 10 of the Federal High Court, the court had the discretionary power to grant the plea in the interest of justice.

The judge said he was persuaded by the reasons given by counsel for the lawmakers that granting the order would be in the interest of justice.

Justice Okorowo subsequently adjourned the matter until January 24 for hearing.