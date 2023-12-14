Thursday, December 14, 2023
Rivers crisis: Concentrate on your work, leave Wike to God – Primate Ayodele to Fubara

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has urged Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State to concentrate on his work and leave the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, to God.

Primate Ayodele made the remark in reaction to the current political crisis in Rivers State that has caused division between Wike’s camp and that of Governor Sim Fubara.

He advised the governor not to fight the FCT minister because it would be a waste of time.

In a statement by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho, the clergyman advised the governor to concentrate on the people of Rivers because God would fight Wike himself.

The prophet said Fubara would fail if he tried to fight Wike because it is not his battle, adding that he should allow God to fight for him because the former governor is reaping what he has sown.

He said: ‘’Fubara should humble himself and do what he has promised God. He should not fight Wike, he should leave him alone. He should concentrate on his people and project.

“God wants to punish Wike for his wickedness. If Fubara takes a step to fight Wike, he will fail. Let Wike continue to fight himself, God will fight for you.’’

 

