Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Rivers crisis: 26 Assembly members withdraw impeachment notice against Governor Fubara

The 26 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly have withdrawn their impeachment notice against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

This was contained in the notice of withdrawal read on the house floor on Wednesday.

They said the decision was made out of respect for President Bola Tinubu who on Monday convened a reconciliation meeting between the warring parties.

The 26 lawmakers loyal to former Governor Nyesom Wike sat at the House of Assembly Complex on Wednesday morning where the decision was read out.

President Tinubu on Monday brokered a peace deal between Fubara and his predecessor, Wike.

The tension in the state allegedly stems from a power struggle between the governor and Wike, who is currently the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

 

