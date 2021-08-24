Rivers Court suspends PDP chairman Secondus

Governor Nyesom Wike has carried out a judicial coup against Prince Uche Secondus, by getting a court order to oust him.

Mr Kelvin Ebiri, the Special Assistant (Media) to Rivers Governor distributed the court verdict in Port Harcourt.

On Monday, the High Court in Rivers granted an interim order, restraining Prince Uche Secondus from parading himself as the National Chairman and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to the statement, Justice. O. Gbasam of the Degema Judicial Division presiding over a vacation court in Port Harcourt, granted the order, pending the determination of the substantive suit.

This followed a suit, No. PHC/2183/CS/2021 filed by Mr Ibeawuchi Alex three others.

The court granted the applicants’ prayers, after reading the affidavit in support of the motion ex parte and the written address and hearing the submission of Mr H.A. Bello, counsel to the applicants.

The order restrained Secondus from performing the functions of national chairman of the PDP, including calling, attending or presiding over any meeting of the party, among others.

The order also restrained Secondus also from participating in any activity of the party whatsoever whilst on suspension as a member of the party pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The court granted leave to serve by substituted means, the originating summons, motion on notice, all orders made by the court and all subsequent processes on the respondent

It further granted leave to serve by substituted means, orders made by the court on the respondents by publishing same in the Nation Newspaper.