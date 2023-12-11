Rivers APC welcomes pro-Wike lawmakers

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has said it is open to receive more defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, describing the defection of the 27 members of the State House of Assembly as a welcome development.

Spokesperson for the State APC Caretaker Committee, Chibuike Ikenga, stated this while speaking to our correspondent in Port Harcourt on Monday.

He said with the number of lawmakers now in the APC and others to follow, the state can be effectively governed.

Ikenga stated, “In an earlier interview, I did mention that our doors are open to welcoming anybody who is willing to be part of us.

“We are happy about this (lawmakers defection), and we expect that others will join so that we can swell the ranks of the APC and run the state properly. The defection of the lawmakers is a welcome development.”

PUNCH Online reports that the crisis rocking the State House of Assembly took a new turn on Monday with twenty-seven members defecting from the ruling PDP in the state to the APC.

The lawmakers cited division within the PDP as the primary reason for their defection to the APC.

The affected lawmakers are said to be the ones loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The lawmakers, it was gathered, held plenary around 8am on Monday where the decision was taken.

They sat under tight security mounted at the entrance of the Assembly complex along Moscow Road in Port Harcourt.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has summoned an emergency executive council meeting.

The meeting which is presently ongoing is expected to discuss the defection of 27 lawmakers of the State House of Assembly from the PDP to the APC.

The meeting which is being presided over by the governor is the 5th executive council meeting.

The 4th executive council meeting was held on October 27, 2023, where the council approved four draft bills.