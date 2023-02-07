Rita Ora’s latest nearly-naked outfit is basically a feather boa

Call it sheer madness.

Never one to shy away from a fashion risk, Rita Ora has been stepping out in a series of ever-sexier look to celebrate her latest single, “You Only Love Me.”

And ahead of the 2023 Grammys on Friday, the 32-year-old British pop star fêted her new song with some of her closest friends, donning a very daring sheer dress — even by her standards — for the occasion.

Made of whisper-thin nude mesh, the Weinsanto design features a boa-like black feather detail covering the chest and running down both sides, putting almost all of the wearer’s body on full display.

Ora added a simple black thong and towering platform sandals to finish off her nearly-naked look, leaving her giant emerald engagement ring from new husband Taika Waititi — which experts told Page Six Style could be worth $500,000 — at home.

“Can’t believe I’ve been doing this for 10 years already,” Ora captioned a series of Instagram photos from the party, including one with Waititi.

“Had the best night celebrating a decade of making music AND my new single You Only Love Me! Felt so special and I can’t wait for the new era.”

Other famous attendees at the bash included Kristen Stewart, Bebe Rexha and Paris Jackson.

Some fans weren’t digging Ora’s barely-there dress, writing, “You forgot to get dressed lol” and, “I guess wearing clothes is getting optional nowadays 😕.”

One person commented, “I love it when you forget your dress Rita,” along with a bunch of laughing emojis.

Indeed, Ora’s been “forgetting” her clothes of late, performing on stage in a see-through latex gown and nipple pasties just last week.

Earlier this year, she stepped out in a sheer lace Rodarte dress styled sans slip, and hit the British Fashion Awards wearing a lingerie-inspired Nensi Dojaka design.