Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has reacted to a viral video of her nephew, Yul Edochie, and his wife, Judy Austin, at Prophet Odumeje’s church.

Yul and Judy had visited Prophet Odumeje’s church in Anambra State, where Yul was captured on the altar as he hyped himself and his wife.

Reacting to the video, Rita expressed disappointment in Prophet Odumeje for allowing them on his altar. She stated that a church’s altar is designed for people who are pure and clean in spirit, not for adulterous beings with ugly intentions.

She questioned why on earth any pastor would allow them on his altar, as. He further questioned what he was encouraging. She stated that people were supposed to condemn them rather than make her feel important in a religious gathering.

Shading Judy, she poked fun at her dressing and called her out for behaving like the Queen she could never be.

“An altar is a sacred place for truth and holiness, not a place designed for wicked souls who do nothing but cause havoc upon innocent hearts.

An altar in the church is designed for people who are pure and clean in spirit, not for adulterous beings with ugly intentions.

I BLAME MY GREAT PROPHET AND SPIRITUAL FATHER FOR ALLOWING THIS DRAMA HOLD.

I DON’T WANT TO SAY THAT I AM DISAPPOINTED AT WHAT TRANSPIRED

AT AN ALTER I ONCE RESPECTED SO MUCH.

A SUPPOSED PRECIOUS ALTER THAT IS EXPECTED TO CONDEMN AND SHUN SUCH A GRAVE ABOMINATION LIKE THIS.

WHY ON EARTH SHOULD A PERSON AS SPIRITUALLY AS JUJU BE ALLOWED TO ASCEND A PULPIT, LET ALONE SHOWCASE HER EMBARRASSING SELF TO THE WORLD?

WHAT ARE WE ENCOURAGING?

HOW ON EARTH WOULD A PASTOR OR REVEREND FATHER ALLOW THIS?

PEOPLE WHO WERE SUPPOSED TO CONDEMN THE ACT WERE EVEN THE PEOPLE SETTING UP CAMERAS, MAKING IT LOOK LIKE SHE WAS RELEVANT IN SUCH A RELIGIOUS GATHERING. NOW I ASK ARE YOU REALLY GETTING IT RIGHT?

WHO THE HECK IS DRAMA DEV!L TO STAND BEFORE

THE CONGREGATION OF GOD ALMIGHTY?

I AM NEVER A SAINT, OOOO, BUT I CAN NEVER EVER TAKE OVER WHAT IS NOT MINE.

A WOMAN WHO SHATTERED A HARMONIOUS HOME, CAUSED A SERIES OF UNHEALTHY DRAMAS, TRASHED OFF THE SPIRIT OF PEACE, CREATED HOLES, AND CAUSED UNFORGETTABLE TEARS TO FLOW IN A MARRIAGE LOTS OF ASPIRING COUPLES ONCE ADMIRED AND WISHED TO HAVE IS THE PERSON WHO WAS ALLOWED TO CLIMB THE PRECIOUS ALTER OF GOD ALMIGHTY TO DEFILE.

NOW TELL ME, IS

THIS NOT SHAMEFUL?

WHO ELSE THOUGHT

ABOUT HOW EMBARRASSING THE ENTIRE SCENARIO APPEARED, WEARING AN

UMUOJI MADE GOWN FEEL LIKE A QUEEN SHE HAS NEVER BEEN AND WILL NEVER BE.

I AM SO ANGRY RIGHT NOW, NOT JUST WITH DRAMA DEV!L, BUT WITH A SUPPOSED SERVANT OF GOD MY GREAT PROPHET ODUMEJEJE WHO LET HER DEFILE AN ANOINTED

ALTER. JESUS THAT ALTER MUST UNDERGO SPIRITUAL CLEANSING OOOO BEFORE ANY OTHER THING.

GOD HAVE MERCY, WHAT I KNOW AND BELIEVE IS THAT DARKNESS WILL NEVER PREVAIL OVER LIGHT.

GREAT LOVERS OF RITA EDOCHIE OVER TO YOU GUYS”.