Rio Ferdinand urges Man Utd to sign £53m striker instead of Wout Weghorst

Rio Ferdinand believes Manchester United should have explored a deal for Porto striker Mehdi Taremi ahead of Wout Weghorst.

United are in the market for a new striker this month and have held extensive talks to sign Weghorst, who is currently on loan at Besiktas from Burnley.

Erik ten Hag’s side have already seen their first offer rejected as they attempt to persuade Besiktas to cancel Weghorst’s season-long loan.

But Ferdinand feels United should make a move for Taremi, who has scored 14 goals in 20 appearances for Porto this season, while the 30-year-old impressed for Iran at the World Cup as he scored twice in the 6-2 defeat to England.

Taremi currently has a €60 million (£53m) release clause in his deal with Porto, which expires next year.

When United’s move for Weghorst was raised on YouTube show Vibe with Five, Ferdinand said: ‘I’d have gone and got Taremi in from Porto.’

Ferdinand also explained why United should prioritise a move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane in the summer window.

‘Get Harry Kane in, Spurs fans I’m sorry, you’re not going to win anything, he ain’t going to win anything at Spurs,’ Ferdinand said.

‘They’re in a bit of turmoil at the minute. Man United, in the summer, let’s go and find a No.9 for the next three or four years to hang our hat on, to get you 20, 25 goals a season every year, where are you going?

‘If you go outside the Premier League it’s a risk, I don’t care what level, unless you’re talking to [Kylian] Mbappe. Outside that everything’s a risk.

‘It’s massive money, 100 million, 120 million, [Victor] Osimhen, you’re getting charged. You’re paying big dough for these guys.

‘You’re going to have to pay big money for Harry Kane but at least you know you’re getting a man who’s getting you 20, 25 goals a season. We can ask, ‘does he suit the play?’, the man scores 20, 25 goals. Harry Kane can’t be going anywhere but Man United.’