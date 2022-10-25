Rio Ferdinand says Man Utd have signed huge upgrade on key Arsenal star

Rio Ferdinand believes Manchester United are finally getting to see the best of summer signing Casemiro whose recent performances have proven he is ‘many rungs up’ on Arsenal counterpart Thomas Partey.

United invested £60million on the experienced Brazil international in the summer but the serial Champions League winning star was forced to bide his time before being given the opportunity to cement his place in Erik ten Hag’s starting XI.

Casemiro flattered to deceive during the early weeks of his Premier League career but after United were mauled in the Manchester derby earlier this month, Ten Hag was forced to break up the much maligned combination of Fred and McTominay.

United’s performances and results have improved dramatically in the weeks following Casemiro’s promotion to the heart of Ten Hag’s midfield engine room and Ferdinand questioned the Dutchman’s decision to hold back a player of such experience.

He told Vibe with Five: ‘How do you prove yourself with cameos of minimal minutes here and there but also why should he have to prove himself?

‘You’re not coming into Man City, you’re not coming into Bayern Munich. You’re coming into a team that needs to improve.

‘You’re brining in someone for £70million, probably £100m overall package minimum, whose won the Champions League a couple of months ago and saying ‘prove yourself to get in this team’.

‘It’s not the Man Utd of old. It’s Europa League Man Utd. He isn’t 18-years-old. If Casemiro comes through the door has to be opened, welcome him in and play because we know what you’re bringing.’

Partey, meanwhile, apparently over the fitness issues that have plagued him over the course of the last two years, has underpinned Arsenal’s title challenge with a series of superb displays.

The Ghana international was linked, himself, with a move to United in the past but Ferdinand emphatically shut down any suggestion he would have been a better fit for his former club.

He added: ‘Partey is a really good player, he’s been really good. He’s not the right player to play holding midfielder for Man Utd.

‘We’re talking about a player many rungs up, many rungs. It’s like saying before we had Fred and McTominay in the CDM position would you not have taken Partey? Well yes I would have but what does that prove?

‘All I’m saying is we’re talking about Casemiro against Partey and it’s not a competition.’