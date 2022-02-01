Rihanna’s dad reacts to his daughter’s pregnancy news

Rihanna’s dad Ronald Fenty has reacted after it was revealed that the singer is expecting her first child.

Rihanna, 33, and boyfriend A$AP Rocky, also 33, shared the incredible news on Monday, Jan. 31, by showing off Riri’s blossoming bump.

Reacting to the singer’s incredible news from his home in Barbados, Ronald told Page Six: “I’m so happy that I jumped for joy. I’m still so excited.”

He continued: “Rihanna always said that she wanted children, she loves kids. She always takes care of her cousins’ kids…she’s going to be a good mom.”

Rihanna’s boyfriend first met her father in December 2020, when she brought him to her dad’s house on the Caribbean island he lives on.

He added to the outlet that A$AP is “a very cool guy” and “I like him”.