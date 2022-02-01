Connect with us

CELEBRITIES

Rihanna’s dad reacts to his daughter’s pregnancy news

Published

9 hours ago

on

Rihanna’s dad Ronald Fenty has reacted after it was revealed that the singer is expecting her first child.

Rihanna, 33, and boyfriend A$AP Rocky, also 33, shared the incredible news on Monday, Jan. 31, by showing off Riri’s blossoming bump.

Reacting to the singer’s incredible news from his home in Barbados, Ronald told Page Six: “I’m so happy that I jumped for joy. I’m still so excited.”

He continued: “Rihanna always said that she wanted children, she loves kids. She always takes care of her cousins’ kids…she’s going to be a good mom.”

Rihanna’s boyfriend first met her father in December 2020, when she brought him to her dad’s house on the Caribbean island he lives on.

He added to the outlet that A$AP is “a very cool guy” and “I like him”.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CELEBRITIES

Don Jazzy heartbroken over Rihanna’s pregnancy for A$AP Rocky

Published

12 hours ago

on

February 1, 2022

By

Mavin Records Chief Executive Officer, Don Jazzy has reacted to pregnancy news of singer Rihanna.

He has repeatedly joked about having a mad crush on the Barbadian-born singer.

He however gave up on any possible relationship with the Fenty boss when the news of her dating American rapper A$AP Rocky went viral on social media in 2020.

Don Jazzy, in a tweet on December 21, 2020, said he needed a new bae because it was evident the ‘Umbrella’ singer will get pregnant soon.

“I really need a new bae. Cos e don sure says Rihanna go get belle ASAP,” he tweeted.

Reacting to the news of her pregnancy for her boy, Asap Rocky, he shared the same photo of the duo on his Instagram and Twitter handle with different accompanying captions.

Instagram’s caption reads: “It is finished.”

While Twitter reads: “Afternoon breakfast.”

Continue Reading

CELEBRITIES

Footballer Ivan Torres’ model wife shot dead at music concert

Published

21 hours ago

on

January 31, 2022

By

The model wife of an International footballer has been shot dead at a concert on Sunday January 30.

Cristina Vita Aranda, who has three children with Club Olimpia player Ivan Torres, is believed to have been caught up in the crossfire of a gunfight in a VIP area at the Jose Asuncion Flores Ampitheatre in Asuncion,

She suffered a bullet wound to her head and was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly after.

Local reports said Paraguayan player Torres, a former U20 international, was also at the concert and helped get his wife to hospital.

The couple announced this January that they were planning to divorce after 10 years of marriage.

They were believed to be trying to patch things up between them before Cristina was killed.

Sunday’s shooting is still being investigated by police and prosecutors.

A man named as Marcos Ignacio Rojas Mora also died, with unconfirmed reports saying the intended target was a drug dealer identified locally as Ederson Salinas Benitez.

Four people aged between 23 and 40 were also shot and were being treated for their injuries in hospital on Monday, Jan. 31.

Ivan, who began his career with Paraguayan side Cerro Porteno before signing for the club’s arch-rivals Club Olimpia in December 2014, is said to have suffered a panic attack but was uninjured.

Confirming 29-year-old Cristina’s death, Itaugua Nacional Hospital director Yolanda Gonzalez said: “She was intubated when she arrived and attempts were made to resuscitate her for at least 25 minutes after she went into cardiac arrest.

Continue Reading

CELEBRITIES

Davido, Chioma spotted together

Published

1 day ago

on

January 31, 2022

By

Nigerian Singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, and his former fiancée and baby mama, Chioma Rowland, were spotted sitting close to each other this weekend.

The duo, who were all over each other years back, went separate ways after images and videos of Davido in a romantic relationship with an Instagram model went viral.

Prior to this, Davido had initiated the process of settling down with Chioma as took his family members to hers.

Their split had generated reactions among fans of the musician and Chioma’s admirers.

Recently, Davido organised a family gathering, which had many people in attendance and the mother of Ifeanyi, his son, was seen sitting by his side.

One of the last times that the two were seen together was during Ifeanyi’s birthday.

Continue Reading

Trending