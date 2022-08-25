CELEBRITIES
Rihanna wears leather miniskirt, plunging top with A$AP Rocky
Hot mama!
Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky hit the streets of New York City on Wednesday night, just three months after the songstress gave birth to their son.
They were spotted at Richie Akiva’s new members-only hotspot, The Ned, where a spy told us they appeared “chill and definitely happy. She looked amazing.”
The 34-year-old singer stunned in an emerald green leather miniskirt and matching silky shirt, which she unbuttoned low enough to show off her lace black bra.
Rihanna completed the look with a pair of strappy black heels, dark sunglasses and chunky gold jewelry.
Rocky, 33, kept things causal in a black tank top and matching trousers, along with a diamond necklace.
Akiva greeted the couple when they arrived, and they ended up on the roof at Ned’s Club after closing, we hear.
The pair later left hand in hand, heading home to their baby boy.
The pair seem to be balancing their social lives and parental duties with ease, as they were also spotted out on the town the night before.
The “Love on the Brain” singer took more of a tomboy approach to her date-night ‘fit on Tuesday, sporting an oversized football jersey with checkered Marni trousers ($1,190) and Adidas x Gucci clogs ($1,250) while A$AP donned an oversized T-shirt and blue Gucci pants ($1,300).
Even while pregnant, Rihanna never missed a beat when it came to her maternity style.
The Fenty Beauty founder, who recently dropped a ketchup-themed makeup line, set a new standard for maternity fashion with her eye-catching looks.
“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I’m sorry — it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing,” the “Umbrella” singer told Vogue of her approach to pregnancy style in April.
The singer said she wanted to “redefine” the norm for pregnant women’s clothing — which she certainly did in looks ranging from a completely sheer black Dior dress to a crystal bra top and leather miniskirt.
Since welcoming their son, the pair have kept a relatively low profile aside from an occasional date night.
They rarely leave their baby’s side,” a source told Us Weekly. “They’re being very private about their newborn out of concern for his safety and really just want to keep him away from the public eye for the time being. … They both feel really blessed and couldn’t be happier.”
As for their parenting style, Rocky has said he just wants to raise “open-minded children” that don’t “discriminate.”
CELEBRITIES
Jessica Simpson flaunts fit figure in bikini and heels
From belting out ballads to belting her swimwear.
Jessica Simpson showcased her fit physique in a brown bikini on Instagram Thursday, dressing up the classic two-piece with a ton of bold accessories.
The “Boots Are Made for Walking” singer, 42, posted a photo of herself in the swimsuit paired with a cowgirl hat, large Western-style belt, gold aviator sunglasses, stacked bracelets and animal-print pumps from her own Jessica Simpson shoe line.
“Without 3 kids needing me to hurry, I had the time to accessorize the bikini 😜 it is the little things that make me happy,” she captioned the pic.
In her Instagram Stories, Simpson — who shares daughter Birdie Mae, 3, son Ace Knute, 9, and daughter Maxwell Drew, 10, with husband Eric Johnson — shared a link to shop her towering platforms.
The sexy heel, dubbed the “Dany,” sells for $119 and comes in colors including classic black and sand as well as pink-and-purple tie-dye, red snakeskin and black-and-white plaid in addition to Simpson’s cheetah-spotted version.
In the comments section of her post, Simpson — who’s got a habit of pairing her swimwear with perilously tall shoes — was flooded with complimentary messages from fans, including “You look amazing” and “Looking hot gorgeous.”
In September 2019, the mother of three revealed she had lost 100 pounds after gaining a lot of weight during her most recent pregnancy.
Simpson attributed her success to her longtime trainer, Harley Pasternak, who shared at the time that he was “beyond proud” of his longtime client.
In April 2022, the “Take My Breath Away” singer she had finally mustered the courage to wear a bikini for the first time since her significant weight loss.
“I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!!” the pop star-turned-billion-dollar fashion boss captioned a sexy selfie of herself in a paisley-print bikini.
“Hard work. Determination. Self Love,” she continued. “I enjoyed a good proud cry today 💪🏼☀️💛”
CELEBRITIES
Jonathan Knight secretly marries Harley Rodriguez
Jonathan Knight is hitched!
The New Kids On The Block singer revealed to Entertainment Tonight that he and longtime boyfriend Harley Rodriguez secretly said “I do.”
When asked by about the ring he was sporting on that finger, he confirmed they “did” get married.
“But everybody just assumed we’re married, so, I never say yes or no ’cause I don’t wanna lie,” he told the outlet.
Knight, 53, admitted that he and Rodriguez, 49, tied the knot in private during the COVID-19 pandemic and have yet to celebrate their nuptials with friends and family.
“It’s coming,” he promised.
The pair seem to have taken each other’s last names — with their Instagram bio’s now reading Jonathan Knight-Rodriguez and Harley Knight-Rodriguez.
Back in 2016, the singer popped the question to the fitness trainer while on vacation.
“We were in Africa, our parents were there — our moms were there — and I just figured this was the time to pop the question and make it official,” Knight shared in an episode of Sirius’ “The Jenny McCarthy Show.”
“We were on the Zambezi River — it’s right above Victoria Falls,” he continued. “We took a nighttime raft dinner, just the four of us on the river, there was like a hippopotamus in the background. It was a super moon. It was just absolutely beautiful, it was so romantic.”
The pair first started dating in 2008 and the boy band member confessed he wasn’t sure who was going to propose first.
“That’s the funny thing, with two guys it’s always hard,” he said. “Like who proposes? Who asks? And I think that was our problem. I’ve been waiting for him to ask, he’s probably been waiting for me to ask.”
Along with his marriage, the singer is also celebrating the return of his HGTV show, “Farmhouse Fixer.”
In the series, Jonathan “breathes new life” into old homes alongside designer Kristina Crestin.
“It’s such a passion of mine, fixing up houses,” he told ET. “I would post on Instagram pictures of projects I did, and fans would always ask me, ‘What is your other job besides the New Kids?’ and I just think it’s so great to be able to showcase what I do, and people can watch.”
“Farmhouse Fixer” airs Wednesdays on HGTV at 9 p.m. ET.
CELEBRITIES
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry adopt a rescue beagle
Puppy Love.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have welcomed a new canine member to the family — a beagle rescued from a testing laboratory.
The dog — named Momma Mia — was one of 4,000 beagles seized by authorities last month after the testing lab was shuttered due to numerous animal-welfare violations. The Envigo plant, which sold puppies for use in pharmaceutical and biotech research, was found to have kept the dogs in deplorable conditions.
Many of the dogs were found malnourished and kept in cages where feces and food waste piled up. More than 300 puppies died at the facility between January and July of last year.
Shannon Keith — an animal rights attorney who runs the Beagle Freedom Project and who has taken in many of the rescued beagles — told the LA Times that she received a call from an unlisted number and had no idea who was on the other end.
“She calls on my cell with no Caller ID and says, ‘Hey Shannon, this is Meghan,’” Keith recalled. “We talked for 30 minutes, and I thought, ‘Is this Megan Fox?’”
She only discovered the identity of the mystery caller when the royal couple made a low-key, after-hours visit to see the dogs at a San Fernando Valley house. No photos were taken and the couple was accompanied by two security guards. Mia had been taken there along with eight of her newborn puppies.
The animal rights activist says that the “Suits” alum held Mia and announced, “We’re adopting her. She was like, ‘No, we don’t want a Christmas puppy … We want ones we can help, who are older.”
A spokesperson for Markle told The LA Times that the Duchess had read of the Envigo research plant shut down and wanted to help.
Markle has been a vocal proponent of adopting rescue dogs. When she moved to the UK in order to marry Prince Harry, she brought along her rescue beagle named Guy.he “Archetypes” podcaster chose the animal welfare charity Mayhew as one of her first royal patronages when she became a member of the Royal Family in 2018.
Keith shared that when the couple left the shelter, Prince Harry asked whether Mia had “a favorite toy or something.”
The 7-year-old beagle left with a fox toy for her new luxe home in Montecito where she will be joining Guy and a black lab thought to be named Pula.
