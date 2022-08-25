Rihanna wears leather miniskirt, plunging top with A$AP Rocky

Hot mama!

Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky hit the streets of New York City on Wednesday night, just three months after the songstress gave birth to their son.

They were spotted at Richie Akiva’s new members-only hotspot, The Ned, where a spy told us they appeared “chill and definitely happy. She looked amazing.”

The 34-year-old singer stunned in an emerald green leather miniskirt and matching silky shirt, which she unbuttoned low enough to show off her lace black bra.

Rihanna completed the look with a pair of strappy black heels, dark sunglasses and chunky gold jewelry.

Rocky, 33, kept things causal in a black tank top and matching trousers, along with a diamond necklace.

Akiva greeted the couple when they arrived, and they ended up on the roof at Ned’s Club after closing, we hear.

The pair later left hand in hand, heading home to their baby boy.

The pair seem to be balancing their social lives and parental duties with ease, as they were also spotted out on the town the night before.

The “Love on the Brain” singer took more of a tomboy approach to her date-night ‘fit on Tuesday, sporting an oversized football jersey with checkered Marni trousers ($1,190) and Adidas x Gucci clogs ($1,250) while A$AP donned an oversized T-shirt and blue Gucci pants ($1,300).

Even while pregnant, Rihanna never missed a beat when it came to her maternity style.

The Fenty Beauty founder, who recently dropped a ketchup-themed makeup line, set a new standard for maternity fashion with her eye-catching looks.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I’m sorry — it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing,” the “Umbrella” singer told Vogue of her approach to pregnancy style in April.

The singer said she wanted to “redefine” the norm for pregnant women’s clothing — which she certainly did in looks ranging from a completely sheer black Dior dress to a crystal bra top and leather miniskirt.

Since welcoming their son, the pair have kept a relatively low profile aside from an occasional date night.

They rarely leave their baby’s side,” a source told Us Weekly. “They’re being very private about their newborn out of concern for his safety and really just want to keep him away from the public eye for the time being. … They both feel really blessed and couldn’t be happier.”

As for their parenting style, Rocky has said he just wants to raise “open-minded children” that don’t “discriminate.”