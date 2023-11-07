Rihanna wears $17K vintage fur coat for A$AP Rocky date night

Rihanna walked on the wild side in an animal-print fur coat and matching minidress for a date night with A$AP Rocky in Beverly Hills Sunday.

The 35-year-old mom of two looked to the ’90s for her style inspiration, wearing a long tiger-print coat from Roberto Cavalli’s fall 1999 collection along with a matching dress from Dolce & Gabbana.

The plush outerwear, which recently sold for $17,200 on the resale market, is made from mink fur and features a cozy shawl collar. Rihanna paired the coat with a tiger-striped dress from Dolce & Gabbana’s spring 1996 collection.

She wore black tights under the swingy sixties-inspired dress, which was once worn by Kate Moss on the runway, adding black heels and an oversized pair of shades despite the late hour.

As for A$AP Rocky, he looked equally glam in a dark suit, wearing coordinating sunglasses for their dinner date.

Rihanna — who gave birth to a second son, Riot Rose Mayer, in August — has a penchant for ’90s coats, like the pink vintage Chanel puffer she wore to reveal her first pregnancy in 2022 or the black-and-white faux fur Chanel look she wore from the designer’s fall 1994 collection earlier this year.

The “Only Girl (In the World)” singer never fails to impress with her street style, and she’s rocked several other edgy date night outfits in recent days.

The “Umbrella” singer wore a black Philosophy tulle bustier with Balenciaga pantaleggings ($4,250) featuring attached stilettos to celebrate her beau’s 34th birthday in NYC on October 4, covering up with a $1,595 cropped Cecilie Bahnsen bomber jacket.

The stylish couple was back on the town in the Big Apple a few days later, with Rihanna wearing a double-denim look by Miu Miu.

As for her vintage looks, we’re hoping her kids follow in her stylish footsteps.