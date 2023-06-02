Rihanna, 35, treated her followers to a gorgeous new batch of pregnancy snaps as she told her fans to a “use a condom”.

The music superstar took to Instagram on Thursday (June 1) and modelled an oversized tee from her brand Savage X Fenty.

Rihanna’s striking T-shirt had the unmistakable message “Use A Condom” plastered over its front as she took a selection of striking snaps.

In one pic uploaded to the photo carousel, Rihanna, who opted for a chic white boot and black shades, posed in a corridor with her legs spread while holding her glowing bump.

In another, the Diamonds songstress is seen licking her lips as she puts her baby bump on full display while striking a pose for the camera.

Rihanna – who is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky – captioned the snap to her 151million followers, with an eyes emoji and added: “This shirt is old….”

Soon after posting the snaps and her loyal legion of followers flooded her with compliments in the comment section.

One follower penned: “Do as she says, not as she does…” while another commented: “Not Rihanna telling to use à condom while being pregnant.”