Friday, April 7, 2023
Rihanna slips into bra top as she shares clip of rarely seen son cradling pregnancy bump

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Rihanna has sent her followers into a frenzy as she uploaded a clip of her cuddling her rarely-seen son.

The Umbrella songstress took to her Instagram page and treated her fans to a clip of her baby boy — whose name has not been revealed yet — snuggling up to her pregnant belly.

In the sweet reel, Rihanna was spotted in workout gear as she wore a black sports bra and fitness leggings as her baby boy rocked a sweet mint-green baby-grow.

While filming the video, the Only Girl singer gave fans a sneak peek at the many tattoos on her gym-homed body and taut abs.

In her caption to her 147million followers, she penned: “Look who don’t want mommy to workout.”

Her loyal legion of followers were the first to react to the adorable video of the mum-son duo.

Former Destiny Child’s singer Kelly Rowland penned: “This smile!!!!!!!!,” while Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith commented: “That face.”

One gushing fan quipped: “This is probably the closest I’ll ever get,” as another coined: “Ain’t nobody looking at a baby boy.”

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy to the world during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show performance in February.

In a recent interview with British Vogue, the Shut Up and Drive singer unveiled the details about her second pregnancy and motherhood with boyfriend A$AP Rocky and their infant son.

Online Editor
Online Editor
NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

