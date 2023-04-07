Rihanna slips into bra top as she shares clip of rarely seen son cradling pregnancy bump

Rihanna has sent her followers into a frenzy as she uploaded a clip of her cuddling her rarely-seen son.

The Umbrella songstress took to her Instagram page and treated her fans to a clip of her baby boy — whose name has not been revealed yet — snuggling up to her pregnant belly.

In the sweet reel, Rihanna was spotted in workout gear as she wore a black sports bra and fitness leggings as her baby boy rocked a sweet mint-green baby-grow.

While filming the video, the Only Girl singer gave fans a sneak peek at the many tattoos on her gym-homed body and taut abs.

In her caption to her 147million followers, she penned: “Look who don’t want mommy to workout.”

Her loyal legion of followers were the first to react to the adorable video of the mum-son duo.

Former Destiny Child’s singer Kelly Rowland penned: “This smile!!!!!!!!,” while Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith commented: “That face.”

One gushing fan quipped: “This is probably the closest I’ll ever get,” as another coined: “Ain’t nobody looking at a baby boy.”

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy to the world during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show performance in February.

In a recent interview with British Vogue, the Shut Up and Drive singer unveiled the details about her second pregnancy and motherhood with boyfriend A$AP Rocky and their infant son.