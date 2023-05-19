Rihanna breaks internet with throwback pregnancy snaps where she goes topless

Rihanna, 35, sent her followers into a frenzy after uploading a series of throwback pregnancy snaps.

The Grammy-winning music icon took to Instagram, where she uploaded a slew of photos from her pregnancy with baby Rza.

For the photoshoot, the Hollywood star barred all as she slipped into a black G-string and posed up a storm in what appeared to be a tropical location.

In another shot, the 35-year-old billionaire showed off her best assets and was dressed in nothing but a gold, two-piece string bikini.

Celebrating baby Rza in her caption, she penned: “Here’s a little series I call ‘Rub on ya ti**ies’ in honour of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made!

“Baby RZA… he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he bout to make me #maternityshoot2022#tobecontinued.”

The proud mama recently celebrated her firstborn’s very first birthday alongside her partner and the father of her child, A$AP Rocky.

The rapper took to Instagram to share a carousel full of sweet and intimate family photos from the duo’s personal collection.

The rapper confirmed that RZA was named after the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, writing in his caption: “WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN,” HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN. RZA [love heart emoji].”

In February, the Rude Boy hitmaker revealed that she and Rocky were expecting again when she debuted a new baby bump during her show-stopping Super Bowl halftime performance.

