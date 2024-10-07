Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have PDA-filled date night at Ambra in NYC

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s love was on full display at Ambra in New York City on Saturday night.

The superstar couple arrived to the West Village celeb haunt after-hours and settled into a cozy window booth where they, “chatted, laughed, and packed on full PDA until they left,”a spy told Page Six.

The couple arrived to the restaurant at around midnight. BeautifulSignatureIG / BACKGRID

We’re told they popped in unexpectedly with security at around midnight. Onlookers gawked at the fashionable lovebirds, who were decked out in black. The billionaire Fenty Beauty mogul covered her mini dress with an oversized black puffer, hat, stilettos, gold necklaces and stilettos. Meanwhile, Rocky, who turned 36 on Oct. 3, looked dapper in a white double-breasted trench coat.

“They were beautifully dressed to the nines. When they entered the vibe took on another level. Their aura as a couple is incredible and they are such a vibe,” a late night diner told us.

Ambra’s kitchen had already closed by the time they got there.Chef John DeLucie was also out of sight, so Rihanna and A$AP had to settle for the next best thing: pizza from owner Eytan Sugarman’s nearby pizzeria, Made in New York Pizza Parlor.

The staff had a variety of pizzas delivered to them and “they were very gracious to the staff.” “They seemed so appreciative,” an insider said.

The hip parents were greeted by paparazzi when they exited the restaurant at around 1:30 a.m., with A$AP escorting the “Rude Boy” singer to their car. “He was a true gentleman, and he [carefully] made sure she… made it into the car,” the insider said.