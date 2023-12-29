Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and their two sons seen on family outing in Aspen

It’s a family night out!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted heading to the Kemo Sabe retail store in Aspen, Colo., Wednesday night with their two sons, RZA, 1, and Riot, 4 months.

Unsurprisingly, it was a fashionable outing for the foursome, with the Grammy winner, 35, rocking a light gray hoodie and baggy blue jeans paired with tan boots.

Rihanna added a layer of warmth with a bright white blazer jacket.

Her hair was pulled back into extra-long braids and she accessorized with sparkling silver earrings.

Meanwhile, the “Fashion Killa” rapper, 35, wore a brown-and-white fur coat over a gray hoodie and silver metallic patterned pants.

He also wore the same tan boots as Rihanna.

A$AP was photographed carrying both of their kids, with RZA — who was born in May 2022 — sporting a beige jacket and matching socks.

Riot — who the couple welcomed in August — was dressed in blue jeans and a green-and-white patterned sweater.

The pair spent Christmas in the celebrity-favorite ski town, where the dad of two was photographed shopping at luxury store Bottega Veneta last Friday.

That same day, the “Work” hitmaker was spotted enjoying some music at the Sterling lounge and nightclub.

The family trip comes shortly after Rihanna revealed she has another baby on the brain.

While at her FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty launch party last week, she told E! News she has her “fingers crossed” that her next little one will be a girl.

The same night, she gushed to Access Hollywood about A$AP being a “great, patient, loving” father.

“This is major, major, like, it’s a turn-on,” she added.

Riot’s appearance in Colorado came about three months after he made his public debut in a family photo shoot in September.

Rihanna and A$AP were pals for several years before their friendship turned romantic in 2020.

They announced their first pregnancy in January 2021 before the pop star revealed her baby bump during her Super Bowl LVII halftime performance this past February.