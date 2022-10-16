Rico Swavey’s management speaks out, gives update on his burial arrangements

The management of late Big Brother season 3 housemate, Rico Swavey has broken silence on his death.

The reality star passed on Thursday morning, October 13 following injuries sustained from a ghastly motor accident.

Following his death, a lot of narratives on the cause of his death have flied round the internet.

Doren hospital, where he was taken for treatment, claimed that the deceased was drunk as he smelt of alcohol when he was brought to the hospital.

Addressing the lingering rumours, his management debunked them, as they claim that majority are false.

According to them, many influencers have been paid to promote certain narratives.

His management promised to share detailed information on the circumstances surrounding Rico’s accident, treatment and passing.

Rico’s management urged his fans to keep his family in their prayers and to continue the spirit of warmth and fellowship.

They also promised to announce his burial arrangements.

Rico Swavey’s management statement

“It has come to our attention that social media has been filled with a lot of narratives about our dearest Rico Swavey.

Influencer has been paid to promote certain narrative. We will like to state that many of these narratives are false.

Kindly note that in due time, we will be sharing detailed information on the circumstances surrounding Rico’s accident, treatment and passing.

We also urge all fans of Rico to keep his family in their prayers & continue the spirit of warmth and fellowship that Rico shared with all. While we are doing so, we plead with the general public to please give the members of his family privacy at this very difficult time.

Burial arrangements will be announced soon.

Thank you,

Signed

Management”.