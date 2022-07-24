Ricky Martin performs for the first time after incest case is dismissed

Ricky Martin hit the stage at the Hollywood Bowl Friday night in his first public appearance since claims that they had an incestuous relationship with his nephew were dismissed in court.

“Are you really having a good time,” Martin, 50, asked the crowd before performing with the L.A. Philharmonic Orchestra, as per TMZ.

“All I want is for you to forget all your issues tonight and just focus on love and light and let’s just have a good time. Are you ready Los Angeles to have a good time?”

The “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer then proceeded to give the crowd a show without mention of the controversial court case.

Martin’s 21-year-old nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez — who is the son of Ricky’s half-sister Vanessa Martin — previously alleged that he and the “She Bangs” singer were in a seven-month relationship, and that the artist stalked him after they broke up, leading him to file a restraining order.

Martin later addressed the “devastating” case himself, sharing, “Thank God these claims were proven to be false, but I’m going to tell you the truth, it has been so painful and devastating for me, for my family for my friends. I don’t wish this upon anybody.

“I wish him the best and I wish he finds the help so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy and he doesn’t hurt anybody else,” Martin added.