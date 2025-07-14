



Ricky Hatton’s son, Campbell, has hung up his boxing gloves at the age of 24 to embark on a new career away from the sport. Campbell notched up 14 victories as he made an impressive start to his professional career, but suffered consecutive defeats to James Flint last year. His father, a former two-weight world champion, has confirmed that Campbell will not be returning to the boxing ring, a decision somewhat influenced by his losses to Flint and a tragedy in his personal life. “No, Campbell won’t fight again,” Hatton told Boxing Now. “As you know, he didn’t have much amateur experience. He gave it a go in the amateurs, and then he went pro and gave it a go. He fought for the Area title and got beaten. I thought he lost it to be fair, but then he fought the same lad straight away after. I thought he won the second one; they were both very close fights.

“But he lost a little bit of his mojo, and then a few things went wrong. Sadly, he lost one of his best friends, Justin, who passed away at 27 years of age. “I said, ‘Listen son, you should be very proud of yourself, you have given it a go, but if you have lost your mojo, you need to get out.’ You can’t play boxing, you can play any other sport. So I advised him, and now he is doing solar panels.” Campbell made his professional debut in 2021 and appeared on several high-profile undercards, including Anthony Joshua’s first bout with Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. However, Ricky will be stepping back into the ring at the end of the year following a surprising comeback announcement, having last fought professionally in 2012. Hatton is scheduled to face Dubai’s first professional boxer Eisa Al Dah on December 2.

“Just a quick statement at how excited I am to be putting the gloves on again on December 2nd in Dubai,” Hatton said. “I always said after my exhibition a couple of years ago against Marco if another opportunity came up I’d always look at it and weigh up the pros and cons. I have done and this is a good and sensible fight for me. “I’m 47 years old, not unlike my opponent, I’m not 58 years old. I’m not going into world level or straight into a world title fight. “I know I’m no longer at world level these days. But I have the good sense to know what fights are good for me and what fights are beyond me. No matter how old we get in life we still have goals, ambitions, targets to set yourself.

“We still have to have a reason to get up in the morning. Nobody more than me for my mindset and mental health. There’s a very good reason to give me focus and keep me healthy, not the opposite. Why did Mike Tyson fight again? Why is Manny Pacquiao fighting again? “Why is Paulie Mallanagi fighting again? (Bare knuckle) Why is Shane Mosley fighting again? We’re fighters, it’s what we do. The fights still some way off still but can’t wait to get back in training camp again, train hard and feel good. “As I have all my life I look forward putting a show on again for everyone. I appreciate people’s concerns, but please trust me, I feel great and it will be nothing but great for me. Love Ricky. X”.





