



Ricky Hatton spoke about how he wished to be remembered the week before he was found dead at his Hyde home. The late boxing champion’s reflections on the legacy he hoped to leave behind add another heartbreaking element to his tragic story. Greater Manchester Police have confirmed it was not treating Hatton’s death as suspicious following the discovery of his body by manager Paul Speak on Sunday. Hatton was only 46 when he died, though the cause of death is still to be made public. And now recent interview has emerged, revealing one of Britain’s most cherished boxers discussing his public persona and how he wanted to be remembered. His words carry even greater significance given they were spoken just days before news of his death broke.

“I didn’t want to be the best that we’ve ever had,” said ‘The Hitman’ during an appearance on First Round TV (via Wales Online) earlier in September. “But I think I always dreamed of hopefully being up there, mentioned in the same bracket. “I didn’t want to be No. 1. As long as they can turn around and say, as they do today…Nigel Benn, Joe Calzaghe, Naseem Hamed, Ricky Hatton, Carl Froch, Frank Bruno. And when they mention Ricky Hatton in amongst my heroes, I’ll never ever wake up from that.” Hatton gained the moniker ‘The People’s Champion’ due to his remarkable humility despite achieving tremendous success in the ring. The former light-welterweight and welterweight world champion remained faithful to his origins and was especially adored by his Manchester community. News of Hatton’s death sent ripples across Britain, reflecting the tremendous respect he commanded in his homeland. It was precisely this sense of connection that endeared him further to his supporters, even well beyond his final retirement in 2012.

“And I think the way I’d like to be remembered is…I guess I was one of the best we had,” he continued. “I do a lot of sportsman’s dinners with Frank [Bruno], and I feel very proud that they always say, ‘Our Frank and our Ricky.’ It’s like we, not to say we were the best, but we were probably the two most loved. “I was man of the people, wasn’t I? I was a Jack the Lad, the kid next door, y’know? I couldn’t give two s***s, say it the way it is. And I think the best thing that come out of retirement with me was the love that I had from the fans. “And the love that I have from the fans still. I think people remember me as one hell of a fighter, but yeah, one of the boys.”

Hatton has spoken openly about the personal struggles he encountered after hanging up his gloves. In 2016, he admitted he “tried to kill himself several times” following the end of his boxing career, revealing how substances and drink came to impact his life. The Hitman first claimed the world champion title in June 2005 when he defeated Kostya Tszyu to secure the IBF and The Ring light-welterweight titles. However, his career was marred by knockout losses to Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, leading him to confess he felt he had disappointed his fans as a result.





