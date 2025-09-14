



BBC boxing commentator Steve Bunce was left visibly shaken as he reacted to the tragic news of Ricky Hatton’s death on Radio 5 Live. The former world champion, aged 46, was found dead at his home in Hyde on Sunday morning. Greater Manchester Police have confirmed the discovery of a body and stated that they are not treating the death as suspicious. Speaking from a hotel in Northern Ireland, where he had been attending a fight between Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan, Bunce shared his thoughts on the devastating news. During the emotional radio conversation, presenter Steve Crossman repeatedly checked if Bunce was alright to continue, as he became audibly upset while paying tribute. “It’s an unbelievably shocking piece of news because he was in a really good place,” Bunce said.

“He’s had some troubles, Rick. I mean, he’s talked about his mental health problems, he’s talked about his addictions; he’s addressed them, faced them and attacked them and solved them. “He was preparing for an exhibition fight; like it is for so many fighters, the gym’s been his salvation. He was getting his body and his head in a better place. “Apparently, talking to people, he didn’t show up on Friday at the gym, and he was meant to be at a fight last night, and he didn’t show up, and someone went to his house this morning… It is shocking news.” Hatton, who would have marked his 47th birthday in October, had been open about his struggles with mental health problems and substance abuse. The boxer had survived suicide attempts and mended relationships with his family after confronting his own psychological wellbeing.

Bunce continued: “Had it been 10 years ago, when he talked openly about considering ending his life, had it been 10 years ago when he was in one of the darkest places any man can be, it would have been, I guess, understandable, but at the moment, I’m genuinely shocked by it. I mean, genuinely, I’m amazed by it.” Fellow figures from the boxing world have also offered their condolences to Hatton. Britain’s former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury paid his respects. Posting two photographs of himself with Hatton, Fury wrote on Instagram: “Rip to the legend @rickyhatton may he rip. There will only ever be 1 Ricky hatton. can’t believe this so young.” British Olympic gold medallist Luke Campbell described Hatton as an “inspiration to him” and a “legend in the world of boxing”. Hatton, who has passed away at the age of 46, leaves behind his children Millie, Fearne and Campbell and granddaughter Lyla.





