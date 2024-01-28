Ricky Hatton is worried that Tyson Fury and Kell Brook will follow the same path that he went down after retirement, sending a warning to the Gypsy King before his upcoming blockbuster fight with Oleksandr Usyk. Hatton admitted that he had a “mini-breakdown” after quitting professional boxing and urged the pair to find interests outside of the sport.

Hatton has tipped Fury to defeat Usyk next month in Saudi Arabia despite a row within his own camp, but urged the 35-year-old to consider his next steps after boxing. Fury and his family have been involved in several documentaries about their life, while the heavyweight champion has expressed an interest in crossing over to MMA in the future, but Hatton still has concerns.

“It’s well documented what happened to me, I didn’t want to retire and it was very, very hard,” Hatton told Instant Casino. “I worry for people like Kell Brook and Tyson Fury because I consider them my mates, but you have to start thinking about what you are going to do after boxing.

“If Kell’s not happy and he needs to box again in order to make him happy, sooner or later the clock ticks down and we can’t go back to boxing anymore. We’re too old. I certainly reached that stage.