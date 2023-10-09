Ricky Hatton has warned Tommy Fury that he could face some difficult moments early in his fight against KSI on Saturday night but is backing the former Love Island star to come out on top. And the Hitman believes that Fury could make the transition to full-on professional boxing if he chooses to go down a more conventional path.

Youtuber KSI and Fury are part of a double headline bill at Manchester’s AO Arena that will also see Logan Paul take on Dillon Danis.

The popularity of celebrity and crossover boxing has driven huge money into the sport. Hatton understands why fighters like Fury would tread a path in the fast-growing industry.

Speaking to Mighty Tips, Hatton said: “I don’t blame him [Fury] for going down this route. I think these fights and boxing can both exist within the entertainment business. I was the one who advised Tommy to go on Love Island because theres more opportunities and door openings if he goes into that and that’s what’s put him in the pipeline for big fights against the likes of Jake Paul.

“As long as we acknowledge it is what is it, if Tommy wants to make a genuine move to become a boxer and not a celebrity fighter and fight a top 10 ranked British fighter [we will see].

“I think he’ll want to have a proper go at the boxing side of it – he’s only young and has no miles on the clock. While the opportunities are there, fill your boots.”