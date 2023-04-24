Ricki-Lee Coulter has shared an emotional message about her husband Richard Harrison, admitting their marriage “isn’t always easy”.

The On My Own singer took the opportunity to credit her partner, who also acts as her manager, for his support in her musical journey.

“I definitely don’t do it all On My Own… I’m so lucky to have this guy by my side,” she captioned a photo of the couple kissing in New Zealand on Sunday.

“For the last 13 years, we’ve managed to balance our relationship and our working partnership…which isn’t always easy…

“And every day he has been inspiring, encouraging and empowering me to do all the amazing things we’ve done together.

“I might be the one in the spotlight… but he’s the one driving the car while I hang out the window doing crazy s***!

“We make a great team, but none of it would be possible without him xxx.”

The photo Coulter posted was of the couple in the Alps of Queenstown, where the couple shot her recent music video, On My Own.

While Harrison was rugged up in a black coat and beanie, Coulter braced the cold in a black strapless gown as she rested her hands on his shoulders.

Followers took to the comments to praise the relationship and sweet words from the Australian Idol host.

“This is so wonderful and genuine. Love is so much more than just a word,” one wrote.