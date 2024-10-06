Richard Simmons’ brother reveals he was buried in workout clothes

The fitness guru passed away in July at age 76 and his brother Lenny Simmons revealed that he will be wearing his famous tank top and shorts eternally at a celebration of life service for the star in New Orleans on Saturday.

In footage Lenny told the crowd: “Just like Clark Kent underneath his beautiful things that he was wearing, his clothing, [Richard] is wearing a tank top and shorts.”

“Why, you ask? Because we think that God has another plan for him, and we want to make sure that he was going to be in his normal costume that we all know and love to help the saints and the angels get into shape.”

Concluding his speech, Lenny added: “So I’m here to say to you that even though he’s not here and I know he’s in spirit here tonight, Richard Simmons will forever be sweating with the Holies. Thank you so much for coming.”

Richard passed away the day after his 76th birthday from blunt traumatic injuries after suffering a fall at his home.

He explained in an interview shortly before his death that he never considered himself to be a “celebrity”.

Asked what it was like to be called a “legend,” he said: “I don’t hear it at all. I don’t hear the word legend. I don’t hear the word icon. I never lived a celebrity life. I never thought of myself as a celebrity.”

“People don’t know this, I’m really a shy person and a little bit of an introvert. But when that curtain goes up, that’s a different story. I’m there to make people happy.”