‘RHOSLC’ star Meredith Marks survives near-fatal car crash

Meredith Marks is grateful to be alive.

The “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star survived what “could have been” a fatal car accident, thanks to her quick-thinking driver.

“This photo was taken moments before our driver, Brent, was fortunately able to maneuver the car into the snowbank, as we were headed to crash off of a cliff in Utah,” Marks, 51, told her Instagram followers on Thursday alongside a selfie with her “dear friend” Kathy Prounis and a video of the aftermath.

The photo showed the jewelry creator and the interior designer dressed to the nines while smiling in the backseat of a black SUV.

The short clip was taken from outside the vehicle and showed it submerged in a huge pile of snow off the side of the road.Though the incident “could have been far more horrible,” Marks assured her fans that the trio “are all OK and safe.”

“Please be careful on the roads,” she urged, “especially during this season with the most snow in Park City that we have seen in decades.”

“This is a reminder to always be grateful and count your blessings,” the Bravolebrity noted. “Many times in life we dwell on things of little importance rather than being grateful for the positive things that we have.”

She concluded her post by saying she is “beyond happy to be alive and well 💖💖💖.”

The Chicago native’s son Brooks, 23, commented, “Love you so much ❤️,” while “Real Housewives of Miami” star Guerdy Abraira wrote, “OMGGGGG 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.”