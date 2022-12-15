‘RHOSLC’ star Jen Shah reveals she tried to take her life amid legal battle

Jen Shah says she tried to take her life after Angie and Chris Harrington used her name for their troll Instagram account amid her fraud scandal.

During Wednesday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” the 49-year-old told co-star Whitney Rose that she was so overwhelmed with everything happening in her life that she was suicidal.

“I tried to commit suicide and my husband had to take me to the hospital,” she said, adding that “the whole Angie Harrington and Chris Harrington [thing] affected me so much that I tried to take my life.”

In the midst of Shah’s fraud trial, Chris created an anonymous Instagram account called “shahexposed” to bash other Bravolebrities — specifically Shan’s frenemy, Lisa Barlow.

However, Shah explained the use of her last name implicated that her entire family was involved — when in reality it was none of them.

In the previous episode of “RHOSLC,” the reality star revealed that she started taking antidepressants after she was accused of scamming millions of dollars from people.

Shah pled guilty to the fraud charges in July for allegedly running a nationwide telemarketing scheme that targeted hundreds of elderly people.

Although she maintained her innocence for months, Shah changed her plea at the last minute and even admitted to committing “wire fraud” and knowingly offering services with little to no value to people “over the age of 55.”

Last month, her sentencing date was pushed past the holidays and she is now scheduled to face her fate on Jan. 6, 2023.

Shah could face up to 14 years behind bars and may pay up to $9.5 million in restitution for the crimes.

While it has yet to be confirmed, Andy Cohen recently insinuated that the reality star won’t be returning for another season.

“Once we wrapped [Season 3 and] she pled guilty, I think that was kind of, unfortunately, the end of, you know, the engagement there,” the producer said during BravoCon 2022.

“But I hope to sit down with her and talk to her at some point on camera because I have a lot of questions for her.”