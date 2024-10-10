It’s not always easy keeping up with Jenna Lyons.

“Real Housewives of New York City” star Brynn Whitfield spoke to Page Six Style about how she struggles to keep her wardrobe as chic as the ones owned by her fashionable co-stars –– including Lyons, the former creative director and president of J.Crew.

“It’s hard. They’re literally all fashionistas! I would raid any of their closets. It’s incredible,” she told us during the New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala at the Lincoln Center Theater in New York City on Wednesday.

Whitfield, 37, poked fun at herself by saying her co-stars –– Lyons, Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Jessel Taank, Racquel Chevremont and Rebecca Minkoff –– “are way more fabulous.”

“They’re going to Fashion Week, they’re doing all these things. You have Jenna Lyons, and they’re fashion girlies! But New York is a fashion city,” she added.

Despite what Whitfield said, the marketing consultant has quite the wardrobe herself. In the past, she has worn a myriad of jaw-dropping gowns, statement skirts and even a pair of Christian Louboutin stilettos that famously got stuck in an escalator at BravoCon in 2023.

And Whitfield didn’t disappoint at the annual Fall Fashion Gala where she wore a bold black strapless gown that appeared to be held together by several loose pieces of black fabric.

The dress snug to her body but stopped around her knees where it connected to a separate loose black skirt that billowed around her.

She added a gold clutch and statement gold and diamond earrings to her look. She also had her hair curled in an old Hollywood glam style.

Whitfield attended the star-studded event alongside Andy Cohen, Dianna Agron, Laverne Cox, Bridget Everett, Tiffany Haddish, Amy Sedaris, Nicky Hilton, Justin Theroux and Sarah Jessica Parker –– who is the Ballet’s Board Vice Chair and started the event in 2012.

Despite Whitfield crediting her other co-stars for going to more “fabulous” events than her, she was the only Bravolebrity –– besides Bravo head Cohen –– who was present for the night out.

“It’s just such a special night, and I think like, it’s couture and it’s choreography. Like, what else do you need in life?” Whitfield told us of the event.

Whitfield also opened up about her second season on “RHONY” after finding herself in the midst of the drama.

“At the end of the day, we’re friends. We’re gonna have fun. I watched the show beforehand, and I always say like, we’re just guardians of the show. It’s not our show, it’s the fans’ show. So, do the show justice, show New York, have fun, flirt, fight –– all the Fs!” she said.

As for if she’s guilty of stirring the pot this season? “100 percent! But at least I know I’m stirring the pot,” she said with a wink.

“The Real Housewives of New York City” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo and streams the next day on Peacock.