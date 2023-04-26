Rhian Sugden wows in see -through lingerie as she proudly showoff her body

Rhian Sugden has yet again set pulses racing with a steamy Instagram snap posing in a barely-there baby blue lingerie set.

The former page 3 model, who is enjoying a sun-soaked getaway in Greece, left her followers swooning with her dazzling appearance.

In the post, Rhian revealed that she had packed her suitcase with sexy lingerie and encouraged her followers to use her discount code for their own purchases.

Her straight blonde locks were left over her shoulders while she opted for a bare face.

She captioned the snap: “Holiday,” followed by a sunshine emoji and Greek flag.

She added: “Finally getting some much needed Vit D.

“My suitcase is full of sexy underwear from @playfullpromises I can’t wait to try it all on… if you fancy yourself some of it use my discount code RHIANSUGGERS at their checkout.

She also hinted at more revealing content on her OnlyFans account: “If you want to see much more of this visit the link in my bio for exclusive OF.”

Rhian’s followers couldn’t get enough of her stunning look, with comments flooding in from fans.

One commented: “Out of this world.”

Another gushed: “Hot hot hot and oh hot.”

A third said: “Can’t get enough.”

Despite flaunting her flawless figure for her adoring fans, the 36-year-old beauty has recently opened up about her struggles with IVF treatments, which have cost her and her husband, ex-Corrie actor Oliver Mellor, over £75,000.