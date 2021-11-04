REVEALED: Why Sanwo- Olu suspended LABSCA GM over Ikoyi 21-storey building collapse

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday caused a rumble when he suspended the General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, Mr. Gbolahan Oki, an architect.

The suspension followed the collapsed of a 21-storey building at Gerrard Road, Ikoyi on Monday, in which over 25 persons have been confirmed dead and several others still trapped and feared dead in the debris.

The state Commissoner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, who announced Oki’s suspension in statement on Tuesday said this was the first step to unravel what went wrong.

Government sources, however, told NewsDay that the sack was necessitated by the controversies over the actual structure approved for construction.

Before his suspension, Oki, had claimed that the government approved 15 floors for the 21-storey building.

“He got approval for a 15-storey building and he exceeded his limit. I am on the ground here and the materials he used are so inferior and terrible,” Oki had said.

But addressing journalists at the site of the collapsed building on Tuesday, Obafemi Hamzat, the deputy governor, said the owner of the building got approval for 21 floors.

He had said, “This particular one was approved for 21 floors, not 15. If you count, the second building was 14 or 15. The approval was done about three years ago, it is not something new, it is the construction that failed apparently from what we can see.”

A government source who pleaded anonymity said the Lagos State government felt bad with Oki’s statement on the approved floors.

However, in a document seen by our reporter, it was revealed that only 15 floors were actually approved for the project.

The Development Permit, dated April 2019, was approved by the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) on 09/04/2019.

It reads partly, “For Fourscore Height Limited, 44 B,C,D Gerrard Road, Ikoyi. Permission under the provisions of the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law 2010 Physical Development Regulations to erect a residential 15 floors building at 44 B, C, D Gerrard Road, Ikoyi (West).”

It further said, “(a) The Planning Permit granted shall become invalid where development has (2) years of the grant of such permit unless the permit is revalidated by the Authority.

“(b) Every developer shall, on the procurement of his permit proceed to Lagos State Building Control Agency, to give notice of his or her intention to commence Development at Oba Akinjobi Way, Old Secretariat, GRA, Ikeja.

“(c) The Subject site shall be clearly demarcated in accordance with the site plan and be made ready for Development. (d) The developer must complete Form C at all stages of construction and submit the same to Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

“(e) Non Compliance with the approved planning permit as designed will void the permit, and the development will be regarded as illegal.

“(f) The Developer shall engage the services of relevant registered professionals in the construction and supervision of the building, and submit the particulars of the professionals to LABSCA. (g) A developer of any building above two (2) floors shall insure his/her liability in respect of construction risks and submit a Certified True Copy (C.T.C) of such Insurance Policy Certification with his/her Development Permit to LASBCA

“(h) The owner of the building shall not occupy or permit same to be occupied before obtaining a certificate of fitness for habitation from Lagos State Building Control Agency stating that the building is fit for human habitation.

“(1) Other conditions (please see attached document).

“Failure to comply with any of the above conditions shall attract necessary sanctions on the building in line with the provisions of the extant law.”