REVEALED: Face Of Trigger-Happy Assistant Police Superintendent Who Killed Female Lawyer, Raheem, On Christmas Day In Lagos

A picture of the killer policeman attached to the Lagos Police Command who killed Omobolanle Raheem, a female lawyer has been released.

The trigger-happy Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) killed the lawyer in the Ajah area of the state on Sunday, Christmas Day.

The unnamed policeman attached to the Ajah Police Station and his team were said to have tried to stop Raheem, who was with members of her family.

After the policeman shot Raheem, she was rushed to a hospital, where she was confirmed dead.

Confirming the incident, Benjamin Hundeyin, Lagos police command spokesperson said the suspect is an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), adding that the officer and two others had been arrested.

He however failed to reveal the identity of the trigger-happy policeman.

The killing of Raheem is one of the many incidents of police brutality and extrajudicial killings that have been recorded in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria time after time.

On December 7, a 31-year-old man identified as Gafaru Buraimoh of Land Estate, Ajah was shot dead by a police officer attached to the same police station.

Buraimoh was hit by a stray bullet at about 10:00 pm while was coming out of SkyMall.

It was learnt that the shooting incident that led to his death happened when police officers attached to Ajiwe Divisional Police in Ajah were raiding people selling black market fuel at the Ajiwe filling station.

However, trouble started when the police officers attempted to impound a marketer’s fuel, but he resisted. His resistance angered the officers who started shooting indiscriminately.