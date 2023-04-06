Returning Frank Lampard sends message to Mason Mount amid Chelsea struggles

Frank Lampard has hailed ‘huge player’ Mason Mount and says he is looking forward to seeing him perform on the pitch again on his return to Chelsea.

In a remarkable turn of events Lampard has returned to Stamford Bridge as interim manager, just over two years after he was sacked as permanent manager.

He will guide the club for the rest of the season after Graham Potter was sacked on Sunday as they look to secure European qualification for next season and also have the small matter of a Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid to come.

Mount was a firm favourite of Lampard’s during his first spell in charge, and during their time together at Derby, but the England man has fallen out of favour in recent times.

The 24-year-old has still made 23 Premier League appearances this season, but has been an unused substitute in both of Chelsea’s last two contests.

Lampard has not changed his opinion on Mount and looks forward to discussing why things have gone wrong for him in order to get him back to his best.

‘Mason has always been a fantastic player for me, from my days at Derby to when I came back to Chelsea,’ Lampard told a press conference on Thursday.

‘It’s with absolute pleasure that I’ve watched him, amongst others that I coached in that period…Reece James, Tammy Abraham, [Fikayo] Tomori and others, to go on and be huge players here or elsewhere.

‘With Mason I know he’s had a few slight injury problems, that’s important for me to speak to him about. But I know what I get from Mason so I just want to see him perform on the pitch.

‘Of course we have a good relationship so we’ll talk a lot, I think he’s a huge player for Chelsea and has been in his time here and look forward to talking to him more.’