Retired Nigerian Police Officers Threaten Nationwide Protest Over Nonpayment Of Pension By PENCOM 

The retired officers of the Nigeria Police Force have threatened to embark on nationwide protest if the National Pension Commission (PenCom) fails to address issues surrounding the pension funds contributed by the retired police officers.

In a warning statement by the Kebbi State chapter of the aggrieved retired police officers, they called on the Inspector General of Police and the Minister of Police Affairs to direct the Director General of PenCom to refund their money immediately before it becomes too late.

The retired police officers, therefore, called on all its state chapters to get ready for the nationwide protest slated for the end of January.

The statement seen by SaharaReporters reads, “If the PenCom fails to address the issue of the Nigerian Police retirees and no intervention from the Federal Government and Inspector General of Police, Hon. Minister of Police, who is a member of the Federal Executive Council, against the PenCom activities, there should be nationwide protest so that the International Community will know what is happening with retirees of Nigeria Police.

“Our stand is this, the Federal Government should immediately direct the DG PenCom to refund all the money contributed by the retirees of the police back to them.

“This is pure fraud and cheating, also daylight robbery that you suffer both day and night and endanger your life with criminals, political crisis and after God protects your life for 35 years in service, somebody from nowhere, so-called PenCom will now control your benefit.

“It is only in Nigeria that such a thing happened to Police retirees. This chapter suggests to the National Headquarters of REPONs to immediately send a warning notice to the PenCom and the Federal Government for the proposed pending protest by the end of January 2023.

“Such warning notice should be sent to the lawmakers, the National Assembly for final passage of the two bills pending at the National Assembly so that if PenCom fails to comply with the amendment, we can seek legal action against the PenCom and the Federal Government. All the state chapters should get prepared for the action.”

SaharaReporters on Saturday exclusively reported that some aggrieved senior police officers of the Nigeria Police Force were planning to hold a ‘mega’ protest in Lagos State over their unpaid six months arrears by the police authorities.

Police sources shared WhatsApp discussions with SaharaReporters which confirmed the development, adding that only grade levels 03, 04, 05, 06 and some people on level 07 were paid while those on grade levels 08, 09, 10 and 11 were not paid.

They added that Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP) up to the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, had however been paid four months’ arrears.

Meanwhile, the source told SaharaReporters that the IGP warned that anyone (Commander) that allowed protest in his Squadron would be punished.