Retired Navy Commodore Olawunmi honours DIA invitation with Falana

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied allegations that its operatives harassed and manhandled lawyers of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr Nnamdi Kanu, during a visit to their client.

Kanu’s Lead Counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, on Tuesday for the second time, alleged the harassment of their lawyers during a visit to their client in the custody of the DSS.

Ejiofor, who made the allegation in a statement posted on his Facebook page, said the lawyers were “practically stripped naked” during the visit which was on Monday.

He had earlier alleged they were subjected to the same treatment during another visit last Thursday.

Responding to the allegation, the Public Relations Officer of the Service, Dr Peter Afunanya, said in a message, “Not true, please.”

However, Ejiofor said they were apprehensive that no trial will commence in the circumstance until their client is transferred to the Correctional centre from DSS custody.

Ejiofor’s post on Tuesday reads: “Our Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was visited yesterday and in his usual practice, he extended his compliments to his millions of supporters. He is indeed eternally grateful for the overwhelming support and show of solidarity.

“It is pertinent to note that the harassment, intimidation, and manhandling of our lawyers by the DSS officials during the visit still continued despite our protest last week.

“Lawyers were ‘practically stripped naked’ while searching for incriminating materials during a court-ordered visit.

“We therefore, do not mince words in stating that it is no longer safe as it stands today for us who are visiting our Client.

“This hostile treatment is becoming exceedingly intolerable and unacceptable in the prevailing circumstance.

“We are now more apprehensive of the fact that no trial will commence in the circumstance we presently find ourselves until our Client – Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is transferred to the Correctional center.

“He cannot be tried for a one-way stereotyped conviction in the manner the Federal Government is presently pursuing this. To deny us, his lawyers writing materials and for the visits to be conducted under the atmosphere of fear and intimidation is highly unacceptable and condemnable.

“The script currently being played is a clear demonstration of the Federal Government strategy to deny him fair trial, and we cannot accept it, under no circumstance. We understand the game and the dancing pattern.

“I want you all to be reminded that the present development is a direct consequence of your prayers well answered.

“We crave for more prayers, and urge you all to continue to remain law abiding and peaceful in the conduct of your affairs. Be assured that with truth and God on our side, we will win the battle in court overwhelmingly.

“We shall continue to keep you posted as the event unfolds, but be assured that we will have reasons to rejoice in no distance time, Umuchineke. Thank you all and remain blessed.”