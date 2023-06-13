Residents Flee As Gunmen In Military Uniform Invade Imo State Villages

Some gunmen in military uniform have invaded some villages in Adakam community in Ezinihitte Mbaise local government area of Imo State.

This was confirmed to SaharaReporters by sources from the community who claimed that the invasion was instigated by the traditional ruler, Eze Nwokocha.

Recall that SaharaReporters reported last December that people of the community staged a protest against their traditional ruler, Eze O.B. Nwokocha, over his alleged highhandedness in the community.

The aggrieved members of the villages that make up the community had warned Eze Nwokocha to change his style of leadership in the community regarding security, protection of village roads and infrastructure, management of community resources, and respect for the rule of law, amongst others.

They had threatened that if things did not change, the residents of the villages would have no other option but to initiate certain measures that would lead to his removal as their traditional ruler or breakaway from the Adakam autonomy community.

But in a statement made available to SaharaReporters by a civic group, the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) on Monday night, a resident of the community said, “Now while investigation is still ongoing at state CID Owerri Imo State command following the petition against him for instigating the invasion of Okpanku village and abduction of some village members, information this evening from a man who called is that the same traditional ruler has once again today, instigated another invasion of Okpanku village with armed men, according to him, in military uniform. The operation is still ongoing.

“I cannot independently verify if the alleged invaders are actually military men (because people are taking refuge in the bush and unable to speak coherently) but he said that the villagers have all run into the bush for safety,” he added.