Residents block major highway in Bauchi to protest against killings, kidnappings

House of Representatives may kick against provision for subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol, in the 2022 budget.

his, it was learnt, is to ensure a raise in the percentage budgetary allocation to capital projects.

The chairman of the House committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon Benjamin Kalu, hinted journalists yesterday that the House was worried about the low budgetary allocation to capital projects which stands at 26 per cent of the budget.

“The expenditure framework is at N13.9 trillion, capital expenditure accounts for only 26 per cent. This worries the House, because of the continued provision for subsidy which is a drain to this government. The House believes that the capital expenditure should be increased from what it is to what it ought to be,” he noted.

This, however, contrary to the statement by the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, who said the federal government would sustain subsidisation of PMS till 2022.

Kyari, while speaking at a stakeholders’ hearing organised by the Senate Joint Committees on Finance, National Planning, Foreign and Local Debts, Banking, Insurance, and other financial institutions and Petroleum Resources on the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF-FSP) in Abuja, said the decision to exit the subsidy regime would be determined by the outcome of the ongoing negotiations between the authorities and organised labour.

But Kalu, while briefing journalists on the focus of the House as the lawmakers resume commencing the 3rd session of the 9th Assembly, said “One of the issues on the front burner of the National Assembly is to review the elements around the oil subsidy for the sake of closing up the gaps for leakages in this country,” he said.

He also noted that the House was concerned about incoherent data from agencies of government, adding that some agencies were under remitting to the federation account.

He, however, noted that some agencies that do not remit funds to the federation accounts due to the provisions of their establishment Acts would have their Acts amended.

“We have also observed that some MDAs were not remitting sufficiently to the federation account. They were under remitting and there were agencies that were not remitting at all because their establishment acts do not give them the permission to remit.

“We need to amend some of those establishment acts, because of the impact of COVID, the government is looking for money from left-right and centre and if there are leakages that have been encouraged by the establishment acts, that piece of legislation will be looked into for possible amendment,” he said.

While raising concerns about the inconsistent records in the petroleum sector, Kalu said that the House would resolve the mystery around the specific oil revenue by determining the actual volume of oil produced per day.

The spokesperson of the House stated: “Incoherent data among the agencies such as customs, NNPC, PPRA, PEF, and DPR, especially on issues like the specie volume of crude oil produced per day; secondly, what is the level of our PMS consumption per day? These things are necessary because there is a determination by the House to close areas of leakages so that the federal government will have enough to take care of the welfare of citizens.”

According to him, it is important to note that out of the N7.26 trillion aggregate revenue available for the government for 2022, N3.16 trillion will be coming from oil-related sources.

house of reps

The House, however, threatened to withhold the budget of MDAs that are yet to appear before the House Committee on Finance if they fail to appear upon the next invitation.

The House also frowned at the revelation that some MDAs merely recycle budgets without introducing anything new.

“Agencies that were invited and didn’t make it will be invited again and if they didn’t come, we are going to ensure that we remove their capital and overhead expenses from the 2022 budget,” Kalu noted.

Meanwhile, the House has declared that it would only approve President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to borrow another $4 billion ($4,054,476,863) and €710 million loans from bilateral and multilateral organisations if the lawmakers are satisfied with the details of the spending plan.

“Projected new borrowing will be approved only when the details of where the borrowing is going to be provided,” he said.