Resident doctors suspend strike

By Online Editor
Members of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Friday suspended the strike they embarked upon on July 26, 2023.

President of the association, Dr Emeka Orji in a chat on Friday evening that the resident doctors would resume work at 8 am on Saturday.

“We just suspended the strike. Work to resume at 8 am tomorrow (Saturday). We will review progress made in two weeks,“ he said.

NARD had on July 25 declared another round of industrial action over its lingering demands that have not been addressed.

The association listed its demands to include the immediate payment of the 2023 MRTF, the immediate release of the circular on one-for-one replacement, and the payment of skipping arrears.

The demands include the upward review of CONMESS in line with full salary restoration to the 2014 value of CONMESS, the payment of the arrears of consequential adjustment of minimum to the omitted doctors, and the reversal of the downgrading of the membership certificate by MDCN.

