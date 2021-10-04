NEWS
Resident doctors suspend nationwide strike two months after
Members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), have resolved to suspend their two months old industrial action.
At their emergency National Executive Council meeting, held in Abuja on Sunday, NARD resolved to go back to work beginning from 8am this Wednesday.
Earlier, during the meeting, the doctors had a very long debate over how to proceed with the dispute with the government, resulting in a vote.
When the issue of sustaining the strike was put vote, 56 of the NEC members voted in favour of suspending the strike while 28 supported the continuation. Five other members were absent.
The doctors’ strike had almost crippled the country’s health sector.
A reliable source at the meeting told THISDAY last night that the leadership of NARD has been mandated to address the media today (Monday) on the decision to suspend the strike and to give the modalities and new timelines for further engagement with the federal government team.
“NARD decided after detailed assessment of its engagement with the federal government, to suspend the strike embarked upon on August 2, 2021. Majority of the NEC members voted in support of the suspension of the industrial action and to give the government another chance to redeem its promises with regards to the implementation of Memoradum of Understanding with the doctors,” he said.
The Resident doctors had gone strike to demand the implementation of the Memoradum of Agreement they reached with federal government and to protest the alleged non-payment of arrears of salaries and allowances to some of their members.
The doctors also sought the immediate release of their residency training fund and for the placement of their members in the appropriate salary structure.
After series of negotiations failed to resolve the dispute, the federal government took the matter to the National Industrial Court for resolution.
However, NARD had come under pressure from several quarters to suspend the prolonged strike action, which has had a biting effect on Nigerians.
Among those who mounted pressure on the Resident doctors to suspend their action was the parent body, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).
NMA, when it led the new national executive of NARD on a courtesy visit to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, had said the continuation of the strike was no longer necessary.
“We cannot pretend that all is well. We had to look at some of the things that have unraveled since 2nd August. As you know, I’m a man of peace and my leadership is for peace. And we really want to resolve this once and for all, so we can move on. Nigerians are suffering and we can’t allow it to continue,” he said.
SCAM ALERT: Beware of fraudsters — we’re not recruiting, NNPC warns
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has warned the public to disregard reports that it is recruiting.
In a statement issued on Sunday, Garba Deen Muhammad, group general manager, public affairs division, said the recruitment rumour is untrue.
He said some blogs and social media accounts have made posts suggesting that the NNPC has begun its recruitment for 2021.
Mohammed said the information is false and advised Nigerians to be wary of scammers.
He called on Nigerians to visit NNPC’s website for accurate information about recruitment.
“This is to inform the public that the information circulating in the Social Media that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is conducting a recruitment exercise IS NOT TRUE and the public should disregard it in its entirety,” the statement reads.
“Whenever NNPC decides to conduct a recruitment exercise, it will announce this to the public through authentic public communication channels including the NNPC’s website.
“Once again the NNPC is NOT RECRUITING.”
ASUU, FG in crucial talks to avert strike
The national leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), and the team from the Federal Government are to meet later this week to avert another round of strike by the university lecturers.
The date for the meeting is to be communicated to the leadership of ASUU during the week by the government team which will include officials of the Education and Labour Ministries, the ministers and leaders of some relevant government agencies.
The Chairman, Lagos Zone of ASUU, Dr Adelaja Odukoya,said the meeting would hold this week, going by assurances from the government side.
“As a union, we are not opposed to negotiation and amicable resolution of issues. In this case, we are awaiting the government team to call us for the meeting. They said it’s going to be this week, we are waiting. They have not given us the date but we are waiting.
“There is no doubt that we have given the government enough time to meet our demands and do the needful. We met with them on August 2, this year and following the meeting, we gave them till the end of August to do certain things.
”The deadline lapsed and up until now, none of the demands has been met. We have given them more than enough time.
“Let us be hopeful that they would do the needful this time around. But people can see that ASUU has been reasonable and considerate enough,” he said.
Recall that after the nine months strike by the union was called off on December 23 last year, among the expectations by the union was that the N40 billion revitalisation fund promised government-owned universities be paid, as well as the Earned Academic Allowances among others.
However, the government is blaming the delay in the payment of the fund on bureaucracy at the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, a claim ASUU has consistently faulted.
Release names of Boko Haram sponsors, Kukah tells Buhari
The Archbishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah has declared that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is not sincere in dealing with terrorists killing Nigerians.
Wondering why it is difficult for the government to release names of sponsors of Boko Haram terrorists, the cleric declared that “Nigeria is decomposing from within.”
Kukah spoke on Sunday in a sermon at the Priestly Ordination of Five Deacons at the Holy Family Cathedral, wondering why the Buhari administration has refused to release names of Boko Haram sponsors.
His words: “Nigeria is a broken country. It is decomposing from within. Our heart is broken and lives are hemorrhaging by the day. We cannot go on like this. The country and people have become so traumatised and sedated by horrible news, that have now become comfortable in ‘this swamp of evil’.
“No number of horrific deaths, murders, sexual violence and kidnapping of children or adults can make us stop our life of debauchery.”
