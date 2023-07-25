Resident doctors begin indefinite strike Wednesday

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Tuesday night declared an indefinite strike.

The President of NARD, Dr Emeka Orji, who disclosed this said the strike will begin Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 12am.

Orji said, the decision was made during its July National Executive Council meeting in Lagos.

The strike comes a day after the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abba pleaded with the resident doctors not to go on strike.

NARD had on July 13 issued a two-week ultimatum to the government for the implementation of all its demands.

Some of the demands include massive recruitment of clinical staff in hospitals; immediate infrastructural development in hospitals and an allocation of at least 15% of budgetary provisions to health.

Others are immediate payment of the 2023 medical residency training fund and the immediate increment in the consolidated medical salary structure to the tune of 200% of the gross salary of doctors.