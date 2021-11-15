NEWS
Resident doctor at University Of Calabar teaching hospital commits suicide
A resident doctor at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), Dr. Crystal Akpan has reportedly committed suicide.
Sources in the hospital disclosed that the young medical doctor ended his life by consuming a chemical substance.
The deceased worked in the Cardiology Department of the hospital and was married.
He was said to have three kids.
Details of the incident are still sketchy but unconfirmed reports by IgbereTV said he might have killed himself after failing his professional examination for resident doctors, which he had taken for some years without success.
breaking
Obi Cubana shuts down Abuja club over death of female customer
Popular socialite and businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, has shut down one of his clubs in Abuja.
The club, Hustle and Bustle was shut following the death of a female customer inside the club building.
The management of the club confirmed this in a statement on Monday.
It also condoled with the family of the unnamed deceased.
“We are closed till further notice. This is due to the loss of our esteemed client. We are deeply saddened by this situation and need time to heal from it,” the statement read.
“Our prayers are with the families of the lost soul. May her soul Rest In Peace. We sympathize with the family on this unbearable loss. Kindly bear with us as we pass through this storm.”
A Twitter user, @AaesAae had earlier claimed a young girl who went to the club on Saturday night got electrocuted.
”A young girl that went to Hustle and Bustle last night got electrocuted. So so sad!” she had said.
Obi Cubana made headlines in July when he hosted an ostentatious burial for his mother in Oba, Anambra State, in which over 200 cows were reportedly killed.
The lavish display of wealth generated controversies with many Nigerians questioning his source of wealth.
Several celebrities, business people and politicians showed up in their large numbers for the funeral.
He was recently arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged money laundering and tax evasion but was released on bail after three days in detention.
breaking
Nnamdi Kanu must not die in custody – Mbaka warns Buhari
The Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has warned that there will be more trouble if the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, dies in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).
Mbaka made this known while calling on the congregation to pray for the release of the secessionist on Sunday.
The cleric, who commended IPOB for calling off its Monday sit-at-home exercise, said the danger of the order was becoming a problem instead of a solution.
Recall that IPOB had ordered the arrest of anyone found enforcing the already-suspended Monday sit-at-home order in the South-East.
The Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, said the group has long suspended the order and wondered why some people would continue to enforce an order that has already been cancelled by IPOB.
The cleric further stated that he was pleased that the intervention of stakeholders has yielded results with the cancelation of the lockdown of the entire region.
Commending IPOB, Mbaka said, ”The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, the hero, Nnamdi Kanu, is expressing his empathy with the people of the Southeast over what they are passing through. He came to know that Igbos are suffering because of him. And he would not wish that suffering to continue. Therefore, nobody should stop anybody from going to his or her business any Monday.
“All of us should keep praying for his (Kanu) release, and work towards his freedom because if he dies inside that place, it will cause more trouble. If he comes out, he will come out as a hero.
”We don’t want him to die, because it is not Nnamdi Kanu’s issue, it is the issue that concerns the people that are suffering. Nnamdi is not asking the government to do anything for him; he is speaking for the Igbo people.
“And we that are affected and he is speaking on their behalf should do everything possible to see that it is well with him.
“Many were saying they saw me at Abuja some days ago, yes. My own is if I am with you, I am with you. I will not sit here to tell you why I am in Abuja but whatever will make my people to be emancipated I will do it. There are people working to see that Nnamdi Kanu is released and it’s not by sitting. at home that he will be released.
”Canceling sit-at-home does not mean that it is over, the poor masses are suffering. Most of the rich people don’t have business over here, we are punishing our self. We thank the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, may God bless him.”
NEWS
Nigerian army denies reports about coup attempt
The country’s military authorities declared at the weekend that the armed forces remained loyal to the constitution and President Muhammadu Buhari and, therefore, had no plans to overthrow his administration. They were reacting to reports claiming that the Defence Headquarters had warned soldiers against overthrowing Buhari.
While dismissing claims that it issued such warning, the military said it did not require that caution because the loyalty of the officers and men to the constitution and the president was never in doubt.
Denying the coup report, the Defence Headquarters warned that it would deal decisively with any individual or group of persons out to tarnish the image of the military. It asked those it called mischief-makers to desist from dragging the military into partisanship.
A statetment by Acting Director, Directorate of Defence, Media Operations (DDMO), Brig Gen Bernard Onyeuko, said, “The military high command hereby warns all mischief makers and their proxies not to draw the military into their engagements. The Armed Forces of Nigeria remains apolitical and would not hesitate to deal decisively with any person or group of persons that want to tarnish its image or draw it into partisan politics.
“The Armed Forces of Nigeria remains loyal to President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, and also sworn to defend our democracy as well the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”
Army spokesman, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, in another statement, said, “The attention of the Defence Headquarters has been drawn to a misleading publication by an online newspaper, Naija News House, on Nigeria military warning politicians and officers against a coup which it credited to
“The publication is a handiwork of mischief makers and enemies of the state. It is a deliberate and calculated attempt to mislead the general public aimed at causing disharmony in the polity.
“The online newspaper manipulated with the intent of disinformation a previous message released in May 2021 by the then Director Defence Information, who is the current Army spokesperson. It is a malicious attempt to bring the military to disrepute. It is obvious that the online newspaper has its own sinister intention to cause confusion.”
Nwachukwu said the report, titled “Defence Headquarters warns soldiers against overthrowing Buhari’s regime,” was unfounded and the statement did not emanate from the Directorate of Army Public Relations headed by him.
He stated, “In any case, officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army do not need to be ‘warned against overthrowing Buhari’s government’ as their loyalty to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces has never been in doubt. The Nigerian Army is a reputable national and patriotic institution that has fully subordinated itself to civil authority, having stood unwaveringly in defence of the nation’s democracy.”
The statement further affirmed, “The Nigerian Army will continue to be steadfast in defending Nigeria’s constitution and the much cherished democracy by providing aid to the civil authority, whenever it is called upon to so do.”
It contended that the said publication, which was riddled with outrageous lies and fabrications claimed that the “Defence Headquarters had denounced a call for the military to take over the reins of power. The online outlet went further to attribute its falsehood to Army Spokesman, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu.
“The only reason why this grossly unprofessional and blatantly irresponsible report is receiving any attention is the attribution of the false statement to the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu. The authors of the story must be the only news reporters, who do not know that Army Spokesman does not speak for the Defence Headquarters.
“However, for the sake of clarity and to keep the records straight, we wish to state that at no time did the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu issue any statement on the subject matter. It is, therefore, a figment of their imagination, which did not in anyway emanate from Brig Gen Nwachukwu.”
Latest News
- Obi Cubana shuts down Abuja club over death of female customer
- Resident doctor at University Of Calabar teaching hospital commits suicide
- Nnamdi Kanu must not die in custody – Mbaka warns Buhari
- Nigerian army denies reports about coup attempt
- Buhari discusses investment, trade with Afreximbank, AfCFTA chiefs
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Benefits of chewing gum
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Anambra: APC sacks publicity secretary for congratulating Soludo
-
breaking24 hours ago
UniAbuja honours 44 staff members for role in rescue of abductees
-
breaking2 days ago
IPOB vows to punish “docile” South-east governors if detained suspected Biafra agitators are not freed
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Buhari discusses investment, trade with Afreximbank, AfCFTA chiefs
-
breaking1 day ago
Aliko Dangote loses brother, Sani
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Head of Service threatens to sack 426 workers for rejecting postings
-
breaking16 hours ago
Obi Cubana shuts down Abuja club over death of female customer