Resident abducted as kidnappers invade El-Rufai Estate in Abuja

Armed kidnappers have invaded the El-Rufai Estate in the Bwari area of Abuja on Saturday morning and abducted a resident.

Narrating the incident to Daily Trust, the victim’s wife said the kidnappers broke through the fence to gain entrance into their compound before they forcefully abducted her husband.

“They shot sporadically in the air to scare our family members and neighbours before taking my husband away,” the wife stated.

Also speaking to journalists, Chairman of Kuchiko Resettlement Development Area (KRDA), Baba Bego, said the assailants who were armed to the teeth, shot sporadically into the air before the abduction.

According to Mr Bego, the victim, identified as Mr Chinedu, was whisked away from his house within the estate.

Mr Bego said the area has witnessed four other kidnapping cases in the past few months, adding that, “we now live in fear as nobody knows who the next victim would be”. He called on security agencies to curb the menace in the area.

The kidnappers as at the time of filing this report were yet to contact the victim’s family, and attempts by Peoples Gazette to get comment from the police spokesperson in Abuja, Josephine Adeh, was unsuccessful as she didn’t respond to her calls.